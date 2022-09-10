Season 2 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Coming February 2023 to Disney+

Just announced at the D23 Expo, the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming to Disney+ in February 2023.
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny's loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer and Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, among others.
- Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are:
- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
- Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
- Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
- JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama
- Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby
- Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
- Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
- Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
- Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez
- Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez
- Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi
- Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross
- Marcus T. Paulk as Myron
- Recurring new voices that will also return include:
- Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins
- EJ Johnson as Michael Collins
- Asante Blackk as Kareem
- Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG'' Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Bresha Webb as CeCe
- Aiden Dodson as BeBe
- The series, a critically acclaimed revival of Disney’s groundbreaking The Proud Family, is executive produced by its creator Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer and story editor. Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producing. Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director, and directors are Latoya Raveneau (Rise Up, Sing Out), Rudi Bloss (DC Super Hero Girls) and Tara Nicole Whitaker (Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure).
- A trailer for the second season was unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel:
- Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder comes to Disney+ in February 2023.
