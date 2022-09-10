Lead Cast Revealed For First Animated Star Wars Series For Preschoolers “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures”

The Lead Voice Cast has been announced for the upcoming Disney Junior series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – the first full-length animated Star Wars series for preschoolers – that is set to air in 2023 on Disney Junior and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Earlier tonight at a Disney Branded Television panel during D23 Expo, the cast of the upcoming Disney Junior show, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures was revealed. Attendees were also treated to a clip from the new show that was only visible to those present at the panel, as the live stream was paused during this moment and phones and devices were asked to be put away.

was revealed. Attendees were also treated to a clip from the new show that was only visible to those present at the panel, as the live stream was paused during this moment and phones and devices were asked to be put away. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of Younglings as they embark on missions where they will help people in need, discover exotic creatures, clash with villainous pirates, train with their masters, and ultimately learn the valuable skills needed in order to become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience and friendship.

will follow a group of Younglings as they embark on missions where they will help people in need, discover exotic creatures, clash with villainous pirates, train with their masters, and ultimately learn the valuable skills needed in order to become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience and friendship. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery Jr. ( Abbott Elementary ) as Kai Brightstar, a Jedi Youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the great Master Yoda, and become a Jedi Knight; and Emma Berman (Pixar’s Luca ) as Nash Durango, a pilot who befriends Kai and his friends and joins them on their adventures across the galaxy.

stars Jamaal Avery Jr. ( ) as Kai Brightstar, a Jedi Youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the great Master Yoda, and become a Jedi Knight; and Emma Berman (Pixar’s ) as Nash Durango, a pilot who befriends Kai and his friends and joins them on their adventures across the galaxy. Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney Junior and Disney+, the series is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer. Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) is co-producer and supervising director; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( Black Lightning ) is consulting producer.

) is showrunner and executive producer. Elliot M. Bour ) is co-producer and supervising director; Jeannine Hodson ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( ) is consulting producer. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres in 2023 on Disney Junior and on Disney+.

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by