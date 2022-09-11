The Disney Wonder Heading to Australia and New Zealand Starting in 2023

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that the Disney Wonder will head to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
- For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is bringing the magic of a Disney vacation to families and fans in Australia and New Zealand during limited-time cruises that immerse guests in Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories beginning in late October 2023.
- D’Amaro also announced that repositioning cruises for the Disney Wonder will be the first South Pacific voyages for Disney Cruise Line, giving guests the chance to experience destinations like Fiji and Samoa.
- The announcement came immediately after the sixth Disney Cruise Line ship was officially named the Disney Treasure and was announced to set sail in 2024.
