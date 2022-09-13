“Maggie” Canceled by Hulu After One Season

According to Deadline, Hulu has canceled the comedy series Maggie after one season.

Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, Maggie followed Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic navigating the dating world. Her gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming.

Maggie was written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton and Natalia Anderson also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.