New Hawaiian and South Pacific Itineraries Released by Disney Cruise Line

During Sunday’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, we learned that the Disney Wonder would soon be sailing out of Australia and New Zealand. Today, Disney Cruise Line revealed their new Hawaiian and South Pacific itineraries.

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled their first-ever cruises through the South Pacific, plus new Hawai'i sailings in 2023 and 2024.

Guests will voyage from Vancouver, British Columbia, to the breathtaking beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.

From Honolulu, guests will cruise the South Pacific across the international date line to Sydney, Australia.

Along the way, they will dock in the exotic island nations of Fiji, American Samoa and New Caledonia, where guests will have time to appreciate Polynesian culture, explore enchanting rainforests and hike to tropical waterfalls.

Booking Begins:

October 3, 2022: Platinum Castaway Club Members & Golden Oak Members

October 4, 2022: Gold Castaway Club Members

October 5, 2022: Silver Castaway Club Members, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventure Insiders

October 6, 2022: All Guests

The Itineraries:

13-Night South Pacific Cruise from Honolulu ending in Sydney Embark on a one-of-a-kind vacation at sea to Sydney, Australia on a 13-night cruise—with 14 sunsets—departing from Honolulu, Hawai'i. Experience the best of Oʻahu before sailing over the international date line (where you’ll “lose” a day but not a sunset) to the exotic isles of American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia. While sailing the Pacific blue, enjoy award-winning entertainment, exciting deck parties, imaginative dining, Character encounters and more. In Australia, spend time exploring a host of fascinating destinations, including the Sydney Opera House, botanical gardens, golden-sand beaches and a vibrant dining scene.

15-Night South Pacific Cruise from Sydney ending in Honolulu Cast off on the journey of a lifetime with this 15-night cruise sailing through the South Pacific and over the international date line, where you’ll experience the same calendar day twice amid 14 sunsets. Explore Sydney’s stunning botanical gardens, golden-sand beaches and cosmopolitan city center—home to a beautiful harbor and the iconic Opera House—before setting sail through the mighty Pacific Ocean. Along the way, dock at American Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia and the Hawaiian island of Maui. While at sea, delight in award-winning entertainment, exciting deck parties, imaginative dining, Character encounters and more.

10-Night Hawaiian Cruise from Vancouver ending in Honolulu Say “Aloha!” to an enchanting 10-night Hawaiian cruise departing from Vancouver, British Columbia. Drop anchor at Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Kahului, where carefree leisure, recreation and adventure await. Trek to lush jungles, discover secret waterfalls, kick back on a gorgeous beach or explore the colorful marine life under the waves. Plus, enjoy the exceptional hospitality you’ve come to expect from Disney—award-winning entertainment, festive deck parties, imaginative dining, freshwater pools and waterslides, kids clubs, Character encounters, exciting Port Adventures and so much more.

10-Night Hawaiian Cruise from Honolulu ending in Vancouver Drop anchor at Kahului, Hilo and Nawiliwili during a 10-night sailing from Honolulu to Vancouver, where the best of the Aloha spirit awaits—from lush jungles and secret waterfalls to stunning beaches and a laid-back island vibe. Then voyage through the Pacific in style while enjoying magical amenities and activities only Disney can create—including award-winning entertainment, festive deck parties, themed dining, sparkling pools, kids clubs, Character encounters and so much more. After your cruise, enjoy time to explore the parks, gardens and big-city charm of beautiful Vancouver.

