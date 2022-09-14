Lang Lang Plays Disney Coming to the Hollywood Bowl September 15th

Lang Lang Plays Disney is coming to the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 15th, at 8pm.
What’s Happening:
- Lang Lang Plays Disney will be coming to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 15th, at 8pm.
- Gates open at 6pm.
- For ticket information click here.
Program:
- Leigh HARLINE- The Wonderful World of Disney theme
- SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- It’s A Small World
- Matthew WILDER- Reflection from Mulan
- Lin-Manuel MIRANDA- We Don’t Talk about Bruno from Encanto
- CHURCHILL- Snow White Overture
- CHURCHILL- Washing Song and Someday My Prince Will Come from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Terry GILKYSON- The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book
- Lin-Manuel MIRANDA- Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
- Phil COLLINS- You’ll Be In My Heart from Tarzan
- Intermission
- Armando DOMINGUEZ-Destino
- CHURCHILL-Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? from The Three Little Pigs
- DAVID, HOFFMAN, & LIVINGSTON- A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella
- Alan MENKEN- Beauty and the Beast theme
- MAYFIELD- It’s All Right featured in Soul
- SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- Mary Poppins Overture
- SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- Chim Chim Cheree and Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins
- Kenneth ASCHER & Paul WILLIAMS- Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie
- Kristen ANDERSON-LOPEZ & Robert LOPEZ- Remember Me from Coco
- Kristen ANDERSON-LOPEZ & Robert LOPEZ- Let It Go from Frozen
About This Performance:
- Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation.
- Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.
- Special musical guests and film clips add to this can’t-miss concert experience.