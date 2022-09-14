Lang Lang Plays Disney Coming to the Hollywood Bowl September 15th

Lang Lang Plays Disney is coming to the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 15th, at 8pm.

What’s Happening:

Gates open at 6pm.

Program:

Leigh HARLINE- The Wonderful World of Disney theme

SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- It’s A Small World

Matthew WILDER- Reflection from Mulan

from Lin-Manuel MIRANDA- We Don’t Talk about Bruno from Encanto

from CHURCHILL- Snow White

CHURCHILL- Washing Song and Someday My Prince Will Come from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

and from Terry GILKYSON- The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book

from Lin-Manuel MIRANDA- Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

from Phil COLLINS- You’ll Be In My Heart from Tarzan

from Intermission

Armando DOMINGUEZ-Destino

CHURCHILL- Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? from The Three Little Pigs

from DAVID, HOFFMAN, & LIVINGSTON- A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella

from Alan MENKEN- Beauty and the Beast theme

theme MAYFIELD- It’s All Right featured in Soul

featured in SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- Mary Poppins Overture

Overture SHERMAN & Richard M. SHERMAN- Chim Chim Cheree and Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins

and from Kenneth ASCHER & Paul WILLIAMS- Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie

from Kristen ANDERSON-LOPEZ & Robert LOPEZ- Remember Me from Coco

from Kristen ANDERSON-LOPEZ & Robert LOPEZ- Let It Go from Frozen

About This Performance: