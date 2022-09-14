Trailer Released for the Third Season of Hulu’s Original Comedy “Ramy”

Hulu has released the official trailer for the third season of Ramy. The new season premieres on September 30th with all ten episodes.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu's original comedy Ramy will be debuting season three with ten new episodes on September 30th.
  • You can see the trailer below.

Ramy Synopsis:

  • Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy.
  • The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.
  • Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.
  • In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns and in some cases, lies while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business.  

Cast:

  • Youssef
  • Laith Nakli
  • Hiam Abbass
  • Amr Waked
  • May Calamawy
  • Dave Merheje
  • Mohammed Amer
  • Steve Way