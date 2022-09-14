Hulu has released the official trailer for the third season of Ramy. The new season premieres on September 30th with all ten episodes.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu's original comedy Ramy will be debuting season three with ten new episodes on September 30th.
- You can see the trailer below.
Ramy Synopsis:
- Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy.
- The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.
- Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.
- In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns and in some cases, lies while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business.
Cast:
- Youssef
- Laith Nakli
- Hiam Abbass
- Amr Waked
- May Calamawy
- Dave Merheje
- Mohammed Amer
- Steve Way