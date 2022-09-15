Stitch, Jack Skellington and Groot Holiday Funko Soda Figures Bring the Merry to Your Disney Collection

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! With the winter holidays just around the corner now is the perfect time to start shopping and Funko has some delightful Disney options that will make your collection extra merry.

You can never have too many Disney Funko Sodas and you better clear some space in your collection for the latest arrivals!

From the edge of Halloween Town to Hawaii and all the way to the far reaches of the galaxy, Funko is bringing fans festive figures inspired by Disney (and Marvel) movies and three must-have figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Whether you’re here for Jack Skellington in his Santa suit, Stitch rocking the jolly man’s look, or adult Groot giving a whole new meaning to the term “Christmas Tree,” you’ll love these mini versions of the iconic characters in their holiday best.

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Jack features alternate blacklight coloring, Stitch is holding Lilo’s doll Scrump and he glows in the dark, while Groot also features glow elements and holds a bright yellow star…perfect for topping a tree!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Santa Jack Skellington Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Lilo & Stitch Holiday Stitch Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Marvel Holiday Groot Vinyl Soda Figure

Limited Edition of 18,000 pieces

– $14.99

