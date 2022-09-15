Foodie Guide to Halloween at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Yesterday, we learned of all the Halloween treats coming to the Walt Disney World parks and Disney Springs. Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at some festive offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort hotels this spooky season.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

My (Plant-Based) Boo: Chocolate cupcake topped with a ghostly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat-Friendly)

Mickey Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake and spiced chocolate cake with buttercream and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Landscape of Flavors (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Spellbound Chicken Adobo Nachos: Blue corn tortilla chips with chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted corn, black beans, and a zesty pumpkin cheese sauce finished with lime crema and a ghostly pepper salsa (New) (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

My (Plant-Based) Boo: Chocolate cupcake topped with a ghostly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat-Friendly)

The Whoopie Monster: Spiced apple whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream and caramel (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Mickey Tart: Pumpkin cheesecake mousse with chocolate ganache and chocolate décor (New)

Boma – Flavors of Africa, Victoria Falls Lounge, and Sanaa (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Doom-ela South African Margarita: Our Margarita featuring Patron Silver Tequila with a South African Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon floater (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Mummy Cookies ‘n Scream Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookies n’ cream mousse, chocolate cake, and whipped cream (New)

Poison Apple Trifle: Layers of caramel crunch, apple mousse, caramel mousse, and vanilla cake with buttercream and fondant décor (New)

Mickey Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookie: Pumpkin spice sugar cookie with royal icing décor (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Butter Pecan Pumpkin Shake: Butter pecan ice cream with pumpkin flavoring, caramel, and chocolate sauces with a vanilla cupcake decorated like a Mickey pumpkin and sprinkle décor (New) (non-alcoholic)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Boo Brownie: Mickey-shaped brownie topped with ganache and whipped cream ghosts (New)

Creepy Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with blood orange curd filling, vanilla mascarpone cream, chocolate cookies crumbs, and sugar pumpkins (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

My (Plant-Based) Boo: Chocolate cupcake topped with a ghostly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat-Friendly)

Topsy Turvy Chocolate & Cherries: Chocolate cake with a salted caramel mousse and a tart cherry filling (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Madame Leota Dark Chocolate Cake: Devil’s Food mini cake filled with dark chocolate ganache topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs (New)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Barcelona Lounge (Available through Nov. 30)

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with caramel and pumpkin pie flavors topped with cinnamon whipped cream (New) (non-alcoholic)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Pumpkin Mickey Tart: Pumpkin cheesecake mousse with chocolate ganache and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available through Oct. 31; Mobile order available)

Jack O ’Lantern Mickey Cake Pop: Jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop enrobed in orange-colored white chocolate (New)

Black Flame Candle: Candy corn-colored vanilla sponge cake candle with caramel buttercream and white chocolate ganache (New)

Bewitching Minnie Mousse Cupcake: Cookies ‘n cream-filled chocolate cupcake enrobed in ganache

Hocus Pocus ‘Amuck’ Cakes: Chocolate Devil’s Food cupcakes filled with peanut “boo”tter mousse

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Food to Go (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Mummy Mickey Blondie: Caramel blondie with caramel buttercream

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available at Capt. Cook’s only)

Tamatoa: Chocolate chiffon cake with Hawaiian Chantilly filling and shiny sprinkles (New)

Pineapple Lanai (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Soft-serve: Pumpkin spice flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping and Dining (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

My (Plant-Based) Boo: Chocolate cupcake topped with a ghostly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat-Friendly)

The Whoopie Monster: Spiced apple whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream and caramel (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

My (Plant-Based) Boo: Chocolate cupcake topped with a ghostly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat-Friendly)

Tombstone Sweet: Chocolate cake, caramel mousse, caramel milk chocolate mousse, coffee dark chocolate mousse, and a salted milk chocolate ganache (New)

Scat Cat’s Club – Café (Located at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter; available Oct. 1 through Nov. 27)

Pumpkin Spice Beignets: Mickey beignets dusted with powdered sugar and pumpkin spice

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Oct. 29 through 31)

Monster Mousse: Pistachio mousse, morello cherry, and milk chocolate crumble (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Backstretch Pool Bar (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Bewitched Cherry Cone: Cherry soft-serve and chocolate bat wings in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone (New)

The Artist’s Palette (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Mummy Mickey Blondie: Caramel blondie with caramel buttercream

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Geyser Point Bar & Grill (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Halloween Drink Flight: Flight with all four holiday drinks

Blood Orange: Tequila, blood orange, and simple syrup with lime juice

Black Magic Margarita: Tequila, blue Curaçao beverage syrup, green apple syrup, grenadine, and sour mix

Around the Pumpkin Patch: Tequila, pumpkin spice, lime juice, and sour mix

Poison Apple: Tequila, green apple syrup, lime juice, and sour mix

Roaring Fork (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse: Green cake with cookies n’ cream mousse, and not-so-poisoned sour apple mousse with dark chocolate tree branches (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Oct. 1 through 31; Mobile order available)

Mummy Cookies ‘n Scream Trifle: Layers of chocolate cookies n’ cream mousse, chocolate cake, and whipped cream (New)

Poison Apple Trifle: Layers of caramel crunch, apple mousse, caramel mousse, and vanilla cake with buttercream and fondant décor (New)

Mickey Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookie: Pumpkin spice sugar cookie with royal icing décor (New)

Available at Select Pool Bars and Lounges at Walt Disney World Resorts (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Seawitch’s Brew: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, blackberry purée, and sour mix rimmed with black salt and topped with fresh blackberries (New)

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry, and salted caramel with a candy-shaped glow cube