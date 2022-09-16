Charlie Barnett In Talks to Join Cast of “Star Wars” Series “The Acolyte”

Charlie Barnett, star of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Barnett joins the cast in a yet unknown, likely supporting role.

He will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll , Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing The Acolyte .

In Russian Doll , Barnett played a man who is stuck in a time loop that Nadia Vulvokov, played by Lyonne and also in a loop, encounters, with the two working together to solve their tandem mysteries.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace ) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.