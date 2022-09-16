Charlie Barnett In Talks to Join Cast of “Star Wars” Series “The Acolyte”

Charlie Barnett, star of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Barnett joins the cast in a yet unknown, likely supporting role.
- He will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing The Acolyte.
- Barnett joins a cast that recently added Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto, and already included Amanda Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith.
- In Russian Doll, Barnett played a man who is stuck in a time loop that Nadia Vulvokov, played by Lyonne and also in a loop, encounters, with the two working together to solve their tandem mysteries.
- The actor also had stints on Chicago Fire, You and Arrow.
About The Acolyte:
- The Acolyte is set to take place in the final days of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline (about 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace) and will focus on the emergence of secretive dark side powers.
- An acolyte in the Star Wars universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord, specifically the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice.
- The show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland.
- The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.
