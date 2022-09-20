Logan Lerman to Star in Hulu Series Adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones”

According to Deadline, Logan Lerman (Bullet Train) is set to star alongside Joey King in Hulu’s limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel We Were the Lucky Ones.

, . The eight episode series is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite.

Lerman will play Addy, a 25-year-old Polish, Jewish middle child. He is an adventurer who lives in Paris as an engineer and is enjoying budding success as a music composer. He has an ability to find common ground with dissimilar people and a talent to fix anything. The character is inspired by the story of Georgia Hunter’s grandfather as a young man in the late 1930s.

Erica Lipez is adapting the book for the screen and will executive produce. Thomas Kail will direct and executive produce via Old 320 Sycamore. Jennifer Todd of Old 320 Sycamore will also executive produce, with the company’s Kate Sullivan producing. Hunter will serve as a co-executive producer on the project. 20th Television will be the studio.