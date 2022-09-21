“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” Adds Characters From “Firebuds”

Disney Junior Live on Tour brings favorites from the network to cities everywhere for fans to see up close and personal, and now some new favorite characters from the upcoming series Firebuds have been added to the tour.
What’s Happening:
- The Pollstar nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!
- This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from the hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.
- Firebuds, Let's Roll! Don't miss Bo & Flash from the new Disney Junior Series, Firebuds, who have recently been added to Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza.
- Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!
- Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is set to visit 80 North American cities. Come see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the newly added Bo & Flash from Firebuds, LIVE on stage!
- Set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them, Disney Branded Television’s Firebuds follows a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems, both big and small. Whether rescuing a young car that’s stuck in a tree, tracking down lost Dalmatian puppies or helping their neighbors stock up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds highlight the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens. Each episode is comprised of two 11-minute stories and features at least one new original song.
- You can see tour locations and showtimes, as well as get tickets to the show at the official website here.