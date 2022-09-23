This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Additionally, the show returns to Brooklyn, New York, this week for five original “Kimmel in Brooklyn” shows taped in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 26th-30th:

Monday, September 26 Amy Schumer ( Whore Tour ) Charlamagne Tha God ( Hell of a Week ) Musical Guest Run The Jewels

Tuesday, September 27 David Letterman Tracy Morgan ( No Disrespect )

Wednesday, September 28 Mila Kunis ( Luckiest Girl Alive ) Ramy Youssef ( Ramy ) Musical Guest Future

Thursday, September 29 Ben Stiller ( Severance ) Desus Nice Musical Guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Friday, September 30 Jason Bateman Paul Simon Musical Guest Paul Simon



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.