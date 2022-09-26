Daniella Karagach Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Tonight’s “Dancing with the Stars”

According to Deadline, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Daniella Karagach has tested positive for COVID and will miss tonight’s performance.

What’s Happening:

Karagach, who is paired with Joseph Baena, will be temporarily replaced by dance troupe member Alexis Warr.

Those who were in close contact with Karagach will be masked on tonight’s show on Disney+

A spokesperson says Karagach is “completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative.”

Karagach is married to Pasha Pashkov, who is paired this season with Teresa Giudice.

This is not the first COVID related news out of Dancing with the Stars this season, as four crew members tested positive following the show’s September 19th premiere.

this season, as four crew members tested positive following the show’s September 19th premiere. “Contact tracing was immediately conducted,” the spokesperson continued. “All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive.”

Karagach and Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, earned 23 out of 40 total points for their jive during last week’s premiere.