Disney Legend Alan Menken Receives the Max Steiner Achievement Award

Acclaimed composer and song-writer Alan Menken was moved and speechless after a magic ride of concert festivities that culminated with standing ovations by Viennese audiences, while he received the Max Steiner Achievement Award by the City of Vienna.

What’s Happening:

The award was handed to Alan by Viennese City Councilor Peter Hanke and Hollywood in Vienna Founder Sandra Tomek.

The ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Michael Kosarin and musical performers led by Broadway’s Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs performed during a brilliant and elegant concert in Menken’s honor.

Menken amassed eight Oscars in a seven-year span (1989-95). He won best original score for The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast , Aladdin and Pocahontas and best original song with songs from those same films (“Under the Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World” and “Colors of the Wind,” respectively).

, , and and best original song with songs from those same films (“Under the Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World” and “Colors of the Wind,” respectively). You can learn more about Menken and his late songwriting partner Howard Ashman in Jim’s recent Disney Legends Spotlight

The Max Steiner Film Music Award is presented annually by the City of Vienna to renowned film music composers. Past awardees include: Gabriel Yared (2019) Hans Zimmer (2018) Danny Elfman (2017) Alexander Desplat (2016) James Newton Howard (2015) Randy Newman (2014) James Horner (2013) Lalo Schifrin (2012) Alan Silvestri (2011) Howard Shore (2010) John Barry (2009)



What They’re Saying: