Celebrate WDW 50 With Amazon Exclusive Plush Sets for Jungle Cruise, Mad Tea Party and More

While Walt Disney World continues celebrating their 50th Anniversary, Amazon is bringing fans a series of exclusive collectible plush inspired by the resort’s biggest attractions.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Amazon is feeling the magic of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary and in celebration of the major milestone, they’ve teamed up with Just Play to present a series of collectible plush themed to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Fans of all things Disney will love the exclusive plush sets that feature Mickey and friends enjoying several of the most iconic rides at Magic Kingdom

The series includes sets for: Space Mountain it’s a small world Jungle Cruise Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

If that’s not enough, there’s more goodness in store with cuddly pals from Country Bear Jamboree and Carousel of Progress

The limited release plush and plush sets are currently in stock on Amazon

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Jungle Cruise

Do you know who’s seen the backside of water? These guys! Once again the Mice are joined by Donald and Goofy for an adventure along the rivers of the world’s jungles. A lush leafy print decorates the face and bodies of all, except Donald (he’s got a spiffy shirt) and striped accessories and hats complete the look.

Disney Walt World 50th Anniversary Celebration Jungle Cruise Plush, Amazon Exclusive – $49.99

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Have you ever wanted to travel through the wilderness on a runaway mine train? Then step aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The core four are here again in a layered red stone palette and wearing solid red clothing finished with bright yellow and teal accents.

Disney WDW 50th Big Thunder Mountain Collector Set, Amazon Exclusive – $49.99

Space Mountain

Strap in and hang on tight as you blast through space with Mickey and his friends. Minnie, Goofy, and Donald are along for the ride and the whole gang is dressed in shiny silver apparel. To make things even more fun, each features blue and purple ombre colored bodies for a truly galactic vibe.

Disney Walt World 50th Anniversary Celebration Space Mountain Collectible Plush – $69.99

Mad Tea Party

Enjoy tea time with the Sensational Six—Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald and Daisy—in this Mad Tea Party themed set. The ensemble has donned colorful pastel apparel decorated with a solid pink stripe, small stars and swirls that perfectly match each Tea Cup on the attraction.

Disney WDW 50th Mad Tea Party Plush Collector Set, Amazon Exclusive – $79.99