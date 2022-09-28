Anaheim Ducks to Host “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Screening

The Anaheim Ducks will host an exclusive screening of the season two premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers at the Honda Center.
- Hockey fans will be able to see an exclusive screening of the season two premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers hosted by the Anaheim Ducks on September 28.
- The screening is set to begin at 5:45 pm ahead of the Ducks’ first home preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes.
- Tickets to the game and screening are available here.
- The evening will include special appearances and integrations throughout the game from cast members like:
- Lauren Graham
- Josh Duhamel
- Brady Noon
- Maxwell Simkins
- Swayam Bhatia
- Luke Islam
- Taegen Burns
- De'Jon Watts
- Naveen Paddock
About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers:
- After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?
- The Disney Branded Television series, produced by ABC Signature, will premiere Wednesday, September 28th with new episodes dropping weekly on Disney+.
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular.
- The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet and Steve Brill.
