Anaheim Ducks to Host “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Screening

The Anaheim Ducks will host an exclusive screening of the season two premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers at the Honda Center.

The screening is set to begin at 5:45 pm ahead of the Ducks' first home preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Tickets to the game and screening are available here

The evening will include special appearances and integrations throughout the game from cast members like: Lauren Graham Josh Duhamel Brady Noon Maxwell Simkins Swayam Bhatia Luke Islam Taegen Burns De'Jon Watts Naveen Paddock



About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: