“Dancing with the Stars” to Honor 007 with “Bond Night”

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise for week three of the mirrorball competition. “Bond Night” will stream live Monday, October 3rd (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+.

“Bond Night” will open with a special pro performance to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings. The opening number is choreographed by Megan Lawson and Matt Cady.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text.

This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following: Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) will perform an Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish Heidi D’Amelio ( The D’Amelio Show ) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage Vinny Guadagnino ( Jersey Shore ) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight Gabby Windey ( The Bachelor ette ) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna



About Dancing with the Stars:

is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making Dancing with the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making the first live series to debut on the streaming service. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.