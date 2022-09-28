Halloween 2022: Unique Looks and Exclusive Disney Styles From HalloweenCostumes.com

It’s never too early to start shopping for Halloween especially now that the holiday is just a month away. HalloweenCostumes.com has a wide assortment of unique outfits and accessories as well as exclusive Disney styles that will make your fall celebrations that much more magical.

To group costume or not to group costume, that’s the big question Disney fans are asking as Halloween approaches. Fortunately HalloweenCostumes.com solo or teaming up with friends and family

Head to the island of Motunui with Moana, Pua and Tamatoa or take on the evils of the world with the X-Men!

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale can recreate the fashions of Gilead and those wanting to be “extra” might want to consider the Up house or Aladdin’s Magic Carpet.

Exclusive Styles

Want a Disney-themed costume that you won’t find anywhere else? HalloweenCostumes.com will hook you up! These designs feature premium detail and styling not to mention movie accurate looks that are sure to wow.

Disney Moana Tamatoa Adult Costume

Pua Moana Costume for Kids

Disney Moana Classic Costume for Girls

If villains are your cup of tea, Ursula and Dr. Facilier are sure to be among your go to characters. Fortunately these you won’t have to search far to find the perfectly dastardly look.

Disney Little Mermaid Tween Girl's Ursula Costume

Dr. Facilier Adult Costume

Silently join June in her battle against Gilead with costume robes and accessories that will instantly trapsport you to the world of the show.

Handmaid's Tale Wives of Gilead Costume Women's

Women's Plus Size: Handmaid's Tale Deluxe Costume

Unique Ideas

Stand out at any Halloween party you attend thanks to these fantastic costumes. We’re partial to the Up house, and Magic Carpet, but also love the Kim Possible nod with villain Shengo, and the Mary Sanderson (Hocus Pocus) vacuum accessory—that definitely doesn’t suck!

Adult Disney and Pixar Up House Costume

Adult Magic Carpet Costume

Kim Possible Animated Series Shego Costume for Women

Mary Sanderson Vacuum Cleaner Costume Companion Accessory

Keep things classic with outfits inspired by Daisy Duck, Jack Skellington and the Fairy Godmother.

Plus Size Daisy Duck Costume for Women

Infant Nightmare Before Christmas Darling Jack Skellington Costume

Premium Adult Fairy Godmother Costume

Going for a couples costume this year? Why not channel Roger and Jessica Rabbit! The animated couple will definitely turn heads, stir up nostalgia in fans of a certain age and, and set you apart from the rest of the crowd.

Sultry Singer Costume for Plus Size Women 1X 2X

Cartoon Rabbit Costume for Men | Exclusive | Made By Us

Wheelchair Covers

Turn your wheelchair into a speedy car or magical horse thanks to these creative costume covers. Now you just need to pick your costume.

Minnie Pin Adaptive Wheelchair Cover Costume

Frozen Ice Nokk Wheelchair Cover Adaptive Costume

X-Men

Mutants unite! Much like the X-Men you can take a bold step this fall and embrace your uniqueness with these hero-inspired costumes.

X-Men Cyclops Adult Costume

Premium Marvel Jean Grey Phoenix Costume for Women

Women's X-Men Rogue Premium Costume

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!