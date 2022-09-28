In the Soop: Friendcation will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting October 19th. This spin-off travel reality series features Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and V of BTS and gives viewers a close-up and personal look at the lives of five celebrity friends as they unwind away from the spotlight.

This fall, prepare to kick back and relax alongside some of Korea’s biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head to the country for a surprise trip in In the Soop: Friendcation, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19th.

Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars and best friends relax over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

In the Soop: Friendcation is a spinoff of the In the Soop series and is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on Disney+.

currently streaming on Disney+. This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021.