DCappella Cancels Entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” U.S. Tour

After canceling multiple individual tour dates, DCappella have canceled their entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” winter U.S. tour.

The “Deck the Halls with Disney” tour was originally set to kick off on November 4th in Spokane, WA, running through December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Following the completion of their Japan tour, DCappella announced today that the U.S. holiday tour has been canceled due to circumstances beyond their control.

If you have purchased tickets, check with your local venue on how to obtain a refund.

DCappella recently released a new holiday album, titled “ Home for the Holidays

