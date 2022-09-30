DCappella Cancels Entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” U.S. Tour

After canceling multiple individual tour dates, DCappella have canceled their entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” winter U.S. tour.

  • The “Deck the Halls with Disney” tour was originally set to kick off on November 4th in Spokane, WA, running through December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.
  • Following the completion of their Japan tour, DCappella announced today that the U.S. holiday tour has been canceled due to circumstances beyond their control.
  • If you have purchased tickets, check with your local venue on how to obtain a refund.
  • The group posted the following message on their social media accounts:

  • DCappella recently released a new holiday album, titled “Home for the Holidays,” which you can stream through Spotify below:

  • DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 6 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.