DCappella Cancels Entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” U.S. Tour

After canceling multiple individual tour dates, DCappella have canceled their entire “Deck the Halls with Disney” winter U.S. tour.
What’s Happening:
- The “Deck the Halls with Disney” tour was originally set to kick off on November 4th in Spokane, WA, running through December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.
- Following the completion of their Japan tour, DCappella announced today that the U.S. holiday tour has been canceled due to circumstances beyond their control.
- If you have purchased tickets, check with your local venue on how to obtain a refund.
- The group posted the following message on their social media accounts:
- DCappella recently released a new holiday album, titled “Home for the Holidays,” which you can stream through Spotify below:
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 6 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.