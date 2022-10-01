Disney Providing Support to American Red Cross and Other Charities Helping Those Affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

The Walt Disney Company has issued a statement regarding those affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.
- The official Twitter account of The Walt Disney Company share the following statement about Hurricanes Ian and Fiona:
- “Our hearts go out to those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. We are grateful for all first responders who are doing heroic work, and to our employees who helped keep our guests safe. In addition to providing impacted employees with assistance through our relief fund, we are providing support to the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Heart of Florida United Way, and others working on local relief efforts.”
- All four Walt Disney World parks got back to normal operations today following an adjusted schedule for yesterday’s reopening.
More on Hurricane Ian:
- Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks closed for Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29.
- Many of those parks saw phased reopenings beginning Friday, September 30.
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will reopen on Sunday, October 2nd.
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fairways Miniature Golf will remain temporarily closed at this time.
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.
- Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by closure due to Hurricane Ian will be automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30th, 2023.
- Both Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will remain temporarily closed at this time.
- Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled at this time in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with prepaid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.