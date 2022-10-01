Disney Providing Support to American Red Cross and Other Charities Helping Those Affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

The Walt Disney Company has issued a statement regarding those affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

The official Twitter account “Our hearts go out to those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. We are grateful for all first responders who are doing heroic work, and to our employees who helped keep our guests safe. In addition to providing impacted employees with assistance through our relief fund, we are providing support to the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Heart of Florida United Way, and others working on local relief efforts.”

All four Walt Disney World got back to normal operations today

