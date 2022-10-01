The Human Rights Campaign Accepts Donation from The Walt Disney Company

After previously denying a donation from The Walt Disney Company, the Human Rights Campaign has agreed to accept a contribution from Disney, according to Variety.

The move comes as Disney continues to try to heal the damage done by its response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts classroom instruction on LGBTQ identity.

Originally, Disney declined to make a public position

Following the backlash, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the company would oppose the law

HRC rejected the money, saying it first wanted to see the company “build on their public commitment” by working closely with LGBTQ organizations.

After Disney announced it would work to repeal the law, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District

The status of Reedy Creek, which encompasses four theme parks and covers nearly 40 square miles, remains up in the air. Disney has not commented about the Reedy Creek legislation, which is set to take effect in June 2023.

Disney also declined to comment on HRC’s announcement.

