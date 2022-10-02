New Featurette Takes Us On Set of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2

Disney+ has released a new behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers featuring Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel.

What’s Happening:

In this new video from the Disney+ YouTube channel, go behind the scenes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 with Lauren Graham ("Alex Morrow") and Josh Duhamel ("Colin Cole") as they share what the team has been up to in the off-season, as well as the dynamic between their characters.

About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular.

season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC

New episodes drop weekly on Disney+.

