The galaxy is full of strange creatures and mysterious villains, so why not include these folks in your Halloween celebration?! StarWars.com has rounded up some of the best seasonal finds in a new shopping guide.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com

Whether you’re a fan of the Sith, Jedi, mercenaries or any other faction, you can appreciate the value of a good Halloween celebration and the importance of decorations.

As the season draws ever closer, Star Wars has rounded up some of the best toys, apparel, and decorations to aid in your enjoyment of the year’s most bone-chilling season.

The assortment consist of online and in store selections from retailers like: Walmart shopDisney Hanna Andersson And More

Items are available now and links (if applicable) can be found below.

Inflatable Boba Fett Decoration by Gemmy

Send a clear message to all trick-or-treaters with the help of a legendary bounty hunter. Available in-store only at Walmart.

Grogu Matching Halloween PJs by Hanna Andersen

The whole family can celebrate Halloween and Star Wars with adorable matching pajamas from Hanna Andersson. Here Grogu rides in a jack-o-lantern pram…this is the way.

Halloween-Themed Star Wars: The Black Series Figures by Hasbro

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line is getting spooky this fall with a werewolf-esque Wookiee and skeleton-deco clone trooper. Each comes with clever accessories, including a vampiric porg (!) and more. These figures will be available exclusively at Walmart and Target respectively, starting November 1st.

Ewok Dog Costume by Jazwares

Turn your furry companion into an Ewok this Halloween…but maybe keep them away from Stormtrooper trick-or-treaters.

Star Wars Adult Costumes by Jazwares

Whether you grew up loving Star Wars or are a new fan, it’s never too late to wear a Star Wars costume on Halloween. Check out options including Darth Vader, Ahsoka Tano, and many more.

Candy is the Way Card by LovePop

Send some holiday love to your friends and family this fall with awesome card designs from LovePop.

Grogu Candy Bowl by shopDisney

This bright and colorful bowl will be perfect for your at-home Halloween candy.

Grogu Halloween Mummy Plush by shopDisney

You can’t say no to those eyes! Grogu’s all wrapped up in the seasons and we are too.

Halloween Droid Pin Set by shopDisney

Show your love of Star Wars and Halloween with a limited edition pin set, inspired by Disney Parks’ Halloween-themed droid figures from years past.

Star Wars Kids Costumes by shopDisney

Younglings want to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters too and this Halloween, shopDisney has the costumes you’re looking for. Choose between the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and many more.

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!