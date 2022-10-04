Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Loungefly Coming to New York Comic-Con 2022

Nerds from across the country—heck, maybe even the globe—will kick off the month of October at New York Comic-Con or NYCC 2022. In anticipation of the event, Loungefly has revealed their new Disney bags and wallets that will be debuting at the convention and online.

What’s Happening:

This week welcomes back New York Comic-Con (NYCC) and the popular convention is the place to be for reveals and announcements from every nerdy corner of the universe.

Of course it’s also the location for the latest and greatest merchandise themed to shows, movies, comics, and characters we know and love.

Loungefly will be on site with new Disney, Marvel and Star Wars backpacks and wallets that are guaranteed to wow longtime fans and budding designers.

and backpacks and wallets that are guaranteed to wow longtime fans and budding designers. Fans not attending the convention can try to purchase their favorite exclusives through select retail partners or go to Loungefly.com when shared exclusives go live at 6 AM PT on Friday October 7th.

Disney

Loungefly is throwing things back to the 1990s for these new selections. Joining the line up are The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Toy Story and oh yes, Peter Pan!

Jack Skellington’s best friend Zero is a good boy who’s resting calmly in his dog house. This grayscale bag is part of the Pop&Bag line and comes with a ghostly version of the friendly pup.

Watch out, it’s Doctor Finklestein! The creepy scientist who calls Halloween Town home truly has an open mind…that’s because part of his head raises to reveal his brains. Eww!

Here’s something we don’t see every day, an Esmeralda inspired style! The bodice of her signature dress is featured on the front of the bag which also includes a tambourine charm. Complete the look with a goat wallet. Huzzah!

Woody’s dinosaur pal Rex brings his nervous energy to Loungefly on this cosplay style backpack and wallet that gives us the dino’s full face and expressive eyes.

The classic tale of Peter Pan comes to life as part of this beautiful full scene mini-backpack. The main image features Captain Hook and Mr. Smee rowing toward Skull Rock, while above them Peter, Wendy, John, and Micahel soar through the sky.

Star Wars

Boba Fett and Asajj Ventriss get the Loungefly treatment for 2022. We love the color palettes used for these bags and wallets that will debut at NYCC.

Boba Fett gets a very blue update for this release and we love it. His classic helmet is featured on a backpack and companion wallet (sold separately) that Star Wars fans will adore.

Asajj Ventress is on the hunt for Jedi, but that won’t stop her from taking time to be part of a Loungefly release! Her purple outfit and red lightsabers grace the front and sides of the carryall and her face is giving off a smug smile. Watch your back!

Marvel

Star-Lord is that you? Well yes and no. This bag and wallet depict T’Challa (aka Black Panther) as Star-Lord thanks to the creative Marvel storytelling that shows a new path for the Prince in the animated series What-If?

