Disney+ Reveals Trailer For “IN THE SOOP: Friendcation”

Earlier today, Disney+ revealed the trailer for their upcoming series from Korea, IN THE SOOP: Friendcation, set to debut later this month.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for upcoming Korean series IN THE SOOP: Friendcation , streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19.

, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19. Featuring Park Seo-jun (The Marvels), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik (Parasite), Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1) and V of BTS, IN THE SOOP : Friendcation gives audiences a close look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from their busy everyday lives to unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip.

Prepare to kick back and relax alongside some of Korea’s biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head to the country for a surprise trip in In the Soop: Friendcation, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19th.

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows the friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favorite pastimes in the soop (in the forest.)

IN THE SOOP : Friendcation is a spin IN THE SOOP series and is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on Disney+. Fans of K-Pop can also enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE –LA currently streaming on Disney+. This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021.