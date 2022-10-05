Marvel Searches for Their LeapFrog in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Promo

With just two episodes left, Marvel has shared a new promo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in which the search is on for an actor to play LeapFrog in the series.

  • We previously saw this character make an appearance in a trailer for this series, though, at the time, we assumed he would go by Frog-Man.
  • However, we now know that he is going by his alternative alias, LeapFrog, and Marvel brings in a lot of talent to audition for the character in this new promo.
  • Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo and even She-Hulk herself, Tatiana Maslany, audition for the role in the video before we finally see the finished character read his own line.
  • We even get an appearance from Kermit the Frog who also reads for the role.
  • Check out the new promo below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

  • Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
  • The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
  • Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

