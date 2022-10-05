Marvel Searches for Their LeapFrog in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Promo

With just two episodes left, Marvel has shared a new promo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in which the search is on for an actor to play LeapFrog in the series.

We previously saw this character make an appearance in a trailer for this series, though, at the time, we assumed he would go by Frog-Man

However, we now know that he is going by his alternative alias, LeapFrog, and Marvel brings in a lot of talent to audition for the character in this new promo.

Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo and even She-Hulk herself, Tatiana Maslany, audition for the role in the video before we finally see the finished character read his own line.

We even get an appearance from Kermit the Frog who also reads for the role.

Check out the new promo below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.