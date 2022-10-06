The Greens Stay At The Hollywood Tower Hotel In New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted and features the titular family from the hit Disney Channel series, Big City Greens, as they check into a haunted hotel on the dark side of Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

takes center stage in a new short that sees the family of the hit Disney Channel series check into the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel, as seen at The short shows the family check in to the Disney Parks icon on a stormy night while on a road trip. The story then plays out as any Disney Parks fan expects it to, complete with haunted elevator.

recently returned after a brief mid-season hiatus that saw the Green family return to the country with Remy in tow. You can read more about what to expect in the remainder of the season in our interview with series creators Shane and Chris Houghton The show has been following Cricket Green, who moved from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family: hard-working father Bill, sweet-and-sour Gramma Alice and quirky older sister Tilly. You can catch up with all the earlier episodes of the series on Disney+ here.