Kevin Durand Joins Cast of 20th Century Studios’ “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

20th Century Studios may have found their villain for their upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film. Kevin Durand has reportedly joined the cast, according to Deadline.
- Durand’s role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has not yet been confirmed but Deadline reports he will likely be playing an ape and could be serving as the villain.
- Some of Durand’s most notable role include the Netflix series Locke & Key as well as the recent DC Entertainment series Swamp Thing, both of which were based on comic books.
- The actor joins a cast that already includes Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon.
More on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
- Production is set to begin next month with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) directing.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.
- The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters in 2024.
- Planet of the Apes is a longtime franchise for 20th Century Studios, with multiple films and subsequent remakes since 1968.
- According to Deadline, Planet of the Apes has been a high priority for 20th Century Studios since the studios was acquired by Disney.