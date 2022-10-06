Kevin Durand Joins Cast of 20th Century Studios’ “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

20th Century Studios may have found their villain for their upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film. Kevin Durand has reportedly joined the cast, according to Deadline.

Durand’s role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has not yet been confirmed but Deadline reports he will likely be playing an ape and could be serving as the villain.

Some of Durand's most notable role include the Netflix series Locke & Key as well as the recent DC Entertainment series Swamp Thing, both of which were based on comic books.

The actor joins a cast that already includes Freya Allan Owen Teague

