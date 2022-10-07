Hulu has released an all-new trailer for The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
- You can now see the brand new trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, from Solar Opposites creator Justin Roiland.
- The special stars Roiland, Zach Hadel, Pamela Adlon, Vatche Panos, and Karl Wahlgren.
- This premieres on October 17th, 2022.
- In this special, Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the hosts of an unforgettable Halloween Special full of “spooky” shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth, comes from 20th Television Animation.