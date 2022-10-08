The Carolwood Society Announces Itinerary for the 2022 UnMeeting at the Walt Disney World Resort

The Carolwood Society announced the itinerary of events for the 2022 UnMeeting at the Walt Disney World resort from November 3rd through November 6th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

In years past, UnMeetings have been characterized by special experiences and interactions with remarkable people who have designed, built, operated, and evolved inspiring attractions in Disney Parks all around the world.

This year’s special guest, legendary imagineer Kevin Rafferty, is no exception. Kevin has led and contributed to the creative development and delivery of amazing attractions around the world.

This event will feature activities in both EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. For member-only events, tickets (paid or free) are non-transferrable.

For the keynote address, tickets will be transferrable but non-refundable.

Welcome Event at Test Track sponsored by Chevrolet, Thursday, November 3, 2022:

They are kicking off the 2022 UnMeeting with a very special gathering at the Test Track pavilion in EPCOT.

Use your own theme park admission and park pass reservation to enter EPCOT and enjoy the park.

Until 4pm, registered attendees will be welcome to visit the Test Track VIP Lounge to enjoy the setting, a soft drink refreshment, the view, and a single complimentary Test Track Lightning Lane admission.

At 6:00 pm, we will gather at the blue Test Track marquee outside and in front of the attraction to check in for the evening’s event (itinerary details below).

$40 per person plus ticketing fees and sales tax

Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable

Maximum Attendance: 70

General Park Opening (no early entry) Until 4pm EDT:

At your leisure, check in at the GM Conference & Training Center /Test Track VIP Lounge

Primary registrant of each party must present a government-issued photo ID at check-in

All members of each party must be together at check-in

Enjoy the view

Refresh with a complimentary soft drink or coffee

Each registered party will be offered a lanyard for one complimentary Lightning Lane admission to Test Track (lanyards are not a souvenir item)

Directions to the GM Conference & Training Center/Test Track VIP Lounge:

When facing the Test Track attraction, there is an inconspicuous blue door that is between the standby line and the gift shop.

Walk through that door and down the long hallway.

Ring at the elevator, present your government-issued photo ID to the camera, and say your name and that you are with the Carolwood Society group.

The receptionist will buzz you into the elevator.

Please call Sara VanderHelm at the 407-563-3029 with any questions/issues.

Welcome Event Program (6:00 pm EDT):

Assemble at the blue Test Track free-standing marquee sign outside in front of the attraction at 6:00 pm for event check-in and return to the GM Conference & Training Center/Test Track VIP Lounge (check in with Eventbrite ticketed credential).

Please do not proceed directly to the Lounge for the evening event; you will need to check in at the marquee sign first.

In the VIP lounge, enjoy the transition into evening light overlooking Epcot’s World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature neighborhoods

Presentation program begins promptly at 7pm

Welcome from Michael Broggie

“GM & Disney”, Michael Romeo, Resident Manager Test Track & Manager GM Business Shows, General Motors Corporation

“Road Trip to Cars Land”, Retired Executive Creative Director, Kevin Rafferty

8:30: Member social and exit for “ Harmonious

Epcot park admission tickets and park reservations are required for every attendee and not included in the admission price for this event.

Park reservations are not guaranteed and should be made immediately upon receipt of your park admission tickets. To enter a park, both a park reservation AND valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party, ages 3 and up. You must make a separate reservation for each date you plan to visit, even with a multi-day ticket.

Keynote Address, AMC Disney Springs, Friday, November 4, 2022 10am – 12pm EDT (Doors open at 9am EDT):

Join us for the 2022 UnMeeting Keynote Address from Kevin Rafferty, retired Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering. In his presentation, Kevin will share his experiences from his 42-year career and then share what it took to create the magic of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Disney's Hollywood Studios

$35 per person plus ticketing fees and sales tax

Tickets are transferrable but non-refundable

Maximum Attendance: 320

No-Host Lunch at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, Friday, November 4, 2022:

After the Keynote address, those inclined are welcome to join us for a no-host lunch at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, just a short walk from the AMC Disney Springs theater.

No registration required

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar food and beverage at your own expense

Members-only Society meetup with Kevin Rafferty at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

After the keynote address, enjoy your afternoon at Disney's Hollywood Studios (using your own, separately purchased park ticket and park pass reservation), and gather for a special, interactive Q&A session with our special guest, retired Imagineering Executive Creative Director, Kevin Rafferty, at the Star Wars Launch Bay

This event is Free for Members

Tickets are non-transferrable

Maximum Attendance: 75

2022 UnMeeting visit to the Carolwood Barn East at the Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad, 11am – 3pm, Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill, FL:

Member social gathering at the Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad to enjoy time together enjoying the exhibits at the Carolwood Barn East, enjoying a picnic lunch at the clubhouse, and riding the trains.

$15 per person plus ticketing fees and sales tax

Maximum Attendance: 30

The Central Pasco and Gulf Railroad is in Crews Lake Wilderness Park (16739 Crews Lake Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34610).

Arrange your own personal or carpool transportation for this event.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver to participate in this activity.

Farewell Meetup at Geyser Point and the Carolwood Room, Wilderness Lodge, Sunday, November 6, 2022, 11am – 3pm EDT:

So many special memories are made on the final day of our UnMeetings with a social gathering of members and special guests.

This year, we will meet at Geyser Point Bar and Grill on the shores of Bay Lake for some casual time to enjoy each other’s company and maybe a little time in the Carolwood Room before bringing the 2022 UnMeeting to a close.

No registration required

Geyser Point food and beverage at your own expense

Convenient proximity to the Carolwood Room