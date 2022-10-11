“Dancing with the Stars” Edits Out Disney+ shopDisney Special Access Announcement as Site Updates with Vague “Coming Soon” Message

shopDisney’s new Disney+ Special Access site has gone live… sort of… and the announcement from Dancing with the Stars has been edited out.
What’s Happening:
- During Disney+ Night on Dancing with the Stars, co-host Tyra Banks gave out a special link for exclusive shopping opportunities on shopDisney just for Disney+ subscribers.
- The link (shopdisney.com/specialaccess) didn’t go live on time and showed an image of Ralph (from Wreck-It Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet) holding a broken wifi status and a message that the page could not be found.
- This morning, the site updated to an image of Sadness (from Inside Out) and a message that no results were found.
- Over 12 hours since the link was announced, the site has changed with a message for shoppers to check back later for more details.
- No additional information is available, other than the verbiage that “Disney+ subscribers will soon be able to unlock the magic on shopDisney this holiday season.”
- From Tyra Banks’ announcement, this page will give exclusive early access to select new shopDisney releases for Disney+ subscribers.
- Disney+ has removed the announcement from the streaming episode, which was made after Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki’s Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca. The new edit features more crowd shots at the 1 hour 25-minute mark. When the dancers get to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, he says “I’m gonna check out some of these new products, Mickey and I are all about the new products,” without any context for what he’s referring to.
