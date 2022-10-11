“Dancing with the Stars” Edits Out Disney+ shopDisney Special Access Announcement as Site Updates with Vague “Coming Soon” Message

shopDisney’s new Disney+ Special Access site has gone live… sort of… and the announcement from Dancing with the Stars has been edited out.

What’s Happening:

During Disney+ Night on Dancing with the Stars , co-host Tyra Banks gave out a special link for exclusive shopping opportunities on shopDisney just for Disney+ subscribers.

, co-host Tyra Banks gave out a special link for exclusive shopping opportunities on shopDisney just for Disney+ subscribers. The link ( shopdisney.com/specialaccess Wreck-It Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet ) holding a broken wifi status and a message that the page could not be found.

and ) holding a broken wifi status and a message that the page could not be found. This morning, the site updated to an image of Sadness (from Inside Out ) and a message that no results were found.

) and a message that no results were found. Over 12 hours since the link was announced, the site has changed with a message for shoppers to check back later for more details.

No additional information is available, other than the verbiage that “Disney+ subscribers will soon be able to unlock the magic on shopDisney this holiday season.”

From Tyra Banks’ announcement, this page will give exclusive early access to select new shopDisney releases for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ has removed the announcement from the streaming episode, which was made after Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki’s Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca. The new edit features more crowd shots at the 1 hour 25-minute mark. When the dancers get to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, he says “I’m gonna check out some of these new products, Mickey and I are all about the new products,” without any context for what he’s referring to.

The new edit features more crowd shots at the 1 hour 25-minute mark. When the dancers get to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, he says “I’m gonna check out some of these new products, Mickey and I are all about the new products,” without any context for what he’s referring to. Relive the magic of Disney+ Night on Dancing with the Stars with Marshal’s episode recap

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)