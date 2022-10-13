Halle Bailey is Ariel in New Poster for “The Little Mermaid”

Look at this poster, isn’t it neat? Walt Disney Studios has shared a new poster for The Little Mermaid, featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26th, 2023.

The film stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton Jacob Tremblay ( Luca ) as Flounder Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon Jonah Hauer-King ( A Dog’s Way Home ) as Prince Eric Art Malik ( Homeland ) as Sir Grimsby Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns Javier Bardem ( Being the Ricardos ) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy ( Bridesmaids ) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns ), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland ), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ( Tony Bennett: An American Classic ), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

About The Little Mermaid: