Bring the Adventure of the Seas Home with shopDisney’s Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

Whether you’ve been on a dozen Disney cruises or are still dreaming about the day you finally get to go, you can bring home a miniature version of the beloved ships thanks to shopDisney. A new playset (technically not a collectible) has dropped anchor at the online retailer with Captain Mickey and friends in tow.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What could possibly be better than taking a Disney Cruise? Nothing! But for those days when you can’t be on a Disney Cruise, fortunately, there’s a new playset that’s almost as good as being on the sea faring vessel.

shopDisney is getting creative in its toy department and their latest detailed set for kids (or collectors) will have you boarding the Disney Cruise Line!

Join Captains Mickey and Minnie Wish Treasure

Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto are along for the ride and can be placed in every space on the ship including the: Grand Staircase Stateroom Theater Pool Deck Wheelhouse

Of course that’s not all, the ship comes with several accessories such as a grand piano, sofa, two chairs, and bronzed statue of Mickey at the wheel.

But wait! This unique set also features lights and sounds bringing the excitement and memories of every Disney cruise a little closer to home.

Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset is available now on shopDisney

A link to this cool toy/collectible can be found below.

Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset | shopDisney

Playset includes: cruise ship, six character figurines, and four furniture accessories

Ship opens on one side to show interior

Turn captain's wheel for horn sound

Scroll through different images on stage

Working elevator

Pull down bunk beds

TV swings out

Chandelier lights up

Working slide

Pool splash sound

Hinged doors open

Grand staircase

Ages 3+

Requires 2 x AAA batteries, included

13'' H x 7'' W x 20'' L