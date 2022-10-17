Bring the Adventure of the Seas Home with shopDisney’s Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

Whether you’ve been on a dozen Disney cruises or are still dreaming about the day you finally get to go, you can bring home a miniature version of the beloved ships thanks to shopDisney. A new playset (technically not a collectible) has dropped anchor at the online retailer with Captain Mickey and friends in tow.

What’s Happening:

  • What could possibly be better than taking a Disney Cruise? Nothing! But for those days when you can’t be on a Disney Cruise, fortunately, there’s a new playset that’s almost as good as being on the sea faring vessel.
  • shopDisney is getting creative in its toy department and their latest detailed set for kids (or collectors) will have you boarding the Disney Cruise Line!

  • Join Captains Mickey and Minnie and their friends aboard this five room playset that closely resembles the Disney’s iconic cruise ships (Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Wish and Treasure).
  • Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto are along for the ride and can be placed in every space on the ship including the:
    • Grand Staircase
    • Stateroom
    • Theater
    • Pool Deck
    • Wheelhouse
  • Of course that’s not all, the ship comes with several accessories such as a grand piano, sofa, two chairs, and bronzed statue of Mickey at the wheel.

  • But wait! This unique set also features lights and sounds bringing the excitement and memories of every Disney cruise a little closer to home.
  • Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset is available now on shopDisney and sells for $99.99.
  • A link to this cool toy/collectible  can be found below.

Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset | shopDisney

  • Playset includes: cruise ship, six character figurines, and four furniture accessories
  • Ship opens on one side to show interior
  • Turn captain's wheel for horn sound
  • Scroll through different images on stage
  • Working elevator
  • Pull down bunk beds
  • TV swings out
  • Chandelier lights up
  • Working slide
  • Pool splash sound
  • Hinged doors open
  • Grand staircase
  • Ages 3+
  • Requires 2 x AAA batteries, included
  • 13'' H x 7'' W x 20'' L
