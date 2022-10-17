Bring the Adventure of the Seas Home with shopDisney’s Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

Whether you’ve been on a dozen Disney cruises or are still dreaming about the day you finally get to go, you can bring home a miniature version of the beloved ships thanks to shopDisney. A new playset (technically not a collectible) has dropped anchor at the online retailer with Captain Mickey and friends in tow.
What’s Happening:
- What could possibly be better than taking a Disney Cruise? Nothing! But for those days when you can’t be on a Disney Cruise, fortunately, there’s a new playset that’s almost as good as being on the sea faring vessel.
- shopDisney is getting creative in its toy department and their latest detailed set for kids (or collectors) will have you boarding the Disney Cruise Line!
- Join Captains Mickey and Minnie and their friends aboard this five room playset that closely resembles the Disney’s iconic cruise ships (Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Wish and Treasure).
- Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto are along for the ride and can be placed in every space on the ship including the:
- Grand Staircase
- Stateroom
- Theater
- Pool Deck
- Wheelhouse
- Of course that’s not all, the ship comes with several accessories such as a grand piano, sofa, two chairs, and bronzed statue of Mickey at the wheel.
- But wait! This unique set also features lights and sounds bringing the excitement and memories of every Disney cruise a little closer to home.
- Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset is available now on shopDisney and sells for $99.99.
- A link to this cool toy/collectible can be found below.
Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset | shopDisney
- Playset includes: cruise ship, six character figurines, and four furniture accessories
- Ship opens on one side to show interior
- Turn captain's wheel for horn sound
- Scroll through different images on stage
- Working elevator
- Pull down bunk beds
- TV swings out
- Chandelier lights up
- Working slide
- Pool splash sound
- Hinged doors open
- Grand staircase
- Ages 3+
- Requires 2 x AAA batteries, included
- 13'' H x 7'' W x 20'' L
