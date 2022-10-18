Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” to Air on Disney Channel in Addition to Disney+

Fans of The Mysterious Benedict Society will be able to see the first two episodes of Season 2 a day early, with a special premiere on the Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Announced through the official Disney Channel Twitter account, the first two episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, October 25th at 7:00 p.m.
- Those episodes will not debut on Disney+ until the following day, October 26th, so they will actually premiere on Disney Channel.
- Following the two episode premiere, new episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society will air on both Disney+ and Disney Channel, although there’s no word on which platform will get them first.
- Be sure to check out Bill’s review of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2, which he calls a delight of character development, globetrotting adventure, and new exciting characters.
About The Mysterious Benedict Society:
- This season, the four orphans who were recruited by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) are sent on another mission to save the world from his evil twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also played by Hale).
- When Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they are tasked with putting together riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme.
- Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the group embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, using their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost associates.Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
- The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, and Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal.
