Mysterio 616 Glow in the Dark Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Behold the power of Mysterio! Funko’s spotlighting one of Marvel’s best supervillains with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure. This limited edition Pop! is based on the 1964 The Amazing Spider-Man #13 comic where readers first met Mysterio.

The multiverse of Marvel Funko Pop! figures keeps growing and this week, Entertainment Earth has a new exclusive set in Earth-616.

Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, has escaped the comic book pages to join your Funko collection! The master of disguise and Spider-Man foe has joined the line up dressed in his incredible supervillain suit—complete with a silver sphere for his head.

This awesome looks hails from Mysterio’s official debut in the 1964 comic The Amazing Spider-Man #13. The figure features both metallic and glow-in-the-dark elements that every collector will love.

The Mysterio 616 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.

