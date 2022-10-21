Mysterio 616 Glow in the Dark Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Behold the power of Mysterio! Funko’s spotlighting one of Marvel’s best supervillains with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure. This limited edition Pop! is based on the 1964 The Amazing Spider-Man #13 comic where readers first met Mysterio.
What’s Happening:
- The multiverse of Marvel Funko Pop! figures keeps growing and this week, Entertainment Earth has a new exclusive set in Earth-616.
- Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, has escaped the comic book pages to join your Funko collection! The master of disguise and Spider-Man foe has joined the line up dressed in his incredible supervillain suit—complete with a silver sphere for his head.
- This awesome looks hails from Mysterio’s official debut in the 1964 comic The Amazing Spider-Man #13. The figure features both metallic and glow-in-the-dark elements that every collector will love.
- The Mysterio 616 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.
- A link to the Pop! can be found below.
Marvel Mysterio 616 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99
Who is Mysterio?:
- Movie audiences had the chance to meet Mysterio when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- However, as you now know, the character’s history dates back to 1964. If you want to know even more about the character, Check out Mack’s brief rundown on Mr. Beck and his misdeeds!