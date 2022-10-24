Enter the Quantum Realm with the First Trailer and Poster for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Marvel fans get excited, as Marvel Studios has just released the first trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming to theaters on February 17th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Get ready to enter the Quantum Realm, as Marvel has just released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
  • The trailer gives us our first look at the Quantum Realm, as well as the return of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared in Loki.
  • Kathryn Newton (Freaky) also takes over the role of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie.
  • You can watch the exciting new trailer below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.