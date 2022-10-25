“Guardians of the Galaxy” Director James Gunn Named Co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios

James Gunn is leaving one superhero film universe for another. The Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director has been named a co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios according to Deadline.

Both Gunn and DC films producer Peter Safran have been named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios.

With these titles, they will oversee the overall creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV, and animation under a single banner.

DC’s newest dynamic duo will be in close correspondence with Warner Bros Film Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

Gunn and Safran will begin in their new roles effective November 1st and will oversee the development and execution of a long-term plan for DC Comics.

Gunn is no stranger to the DC universe, having written and directed The Suicide Squad and the corresponding spinoff series Peacemaker .

Under this new deal, Gunn will work exclusively with Warner Discovery/DC and no longer with Marvel

This news comes on the heels of the release of the trailer for Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and just about six months before the release Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 .

Gunn had made it clear in the past that he would be done with the franchise after completing his trilogy, but this seemingly shuts the door to any future return.

What they’re saying: