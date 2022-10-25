Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber Announced as Part of Bring Home the Galaxy Campaign

Hasbro has set their sights on legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker for their latest Force FX Elite Lightsaber. The new release opens for pre-orders on October 26th and is part of Disney and Lucasfilm’s fall 2022 merchandise campaign, Bring Home the Galaxy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is delivering a new Force FX Elite Lightsaber themed to one of the saga’s most popular characters: Luke Skywalker.

This latest hilt to join the line is designed after Luke’s green lightsaber that was featured in Return Of The Jedi, The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett.

The high end collectible comes with a removable blade and a stand giving fans several options for dynamic display.

Pre-orders will be available at Hasbro Pulse and major retailers starting October 26th at 1PM ET.

The Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber sells for $278.99 and is expected to arrive in Spring 2023.

A link to the lightsaber can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Luke Skywalker Force Fx Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode!

Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force Fx Elite Electronic Lightsaber – $278.99

Includes stand and removable blade

Ages 14 years & up

Available: Spring 2023

More Force FX Elite Lightsabers:

You can bring a whole host elegant weapons to your Star Wars collection thanks to The Black Series. Some of the recent releases include:

“Bring Home the Galaxy” runs from now through December 13th, so as more Star Wars products are revealed and highlighted each week by Lucasfilm we’ll be sure to feature them right here at LaughingPlace.com.