Mischief and Madness Arrive at Funko with New “Hocus Pocus” Soda Figures

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Trouble is a-brewing at Funko as the Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus) arrive in all of their mischievous glory spanning three new collectibles (and chase variants) that will brighten up your Halloween collection.

You can never have too many Disney Funko Sodas and you better clear some space in your collection for the latest arrivals!

With Halloween just days away, Funk is delivering new figures of the Sanderson Sisters that will charm and delight Hocus Pocus fans of all ages.

The trio are featured in their signature gowns and holding accessories that are important to them like a mop (for transportation!) and potions.

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Uncover the wicked witches in translucent colors of green (Winifred), Red (Mary) and Purple (Sarah)!

Guests may purchase up to two (2) of each Soda figure.

Oh and before we forget to mention, there’s also a Thackery Binx standard Pop! figure for those who want to complete the series.

These must-have collectibles are available now from Funko

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Vinyl SODA Winifred Sanderson – Hocus Pocus | Funko

Limited Edition of 25,000 pieces

Vinyl SODA Mary Sanderson – Hocus Pocus | Funko

Limited Edition of 25,000 pieces

Vinyl SODA Sarah Sanderson – Hocus Pocus | Funko

Limited Edition of 25,000 pieces

Pop! Thackery Binx – Hocus Pocus | Funko

