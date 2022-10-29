Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys for The Black Series and Vintage Collection at MCM London Comic Con

This weekend at MCM London Comic Con, the popular toy company Hasbro unveiled some new Star Wars action figures for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

Then this morning Hasbro’s Star Wars team came together for a Fanstream on the company’s official YouTube channel to recap everything that was announced at the convention.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream for 10/29/2022:

First up was the convention-exclusive Admiral Ackbar with “Kenner Deco” for the six-inch The Black Series collection, replicating the way the character looked in his original action figure release.

Next the team revealed some new Return of the Jedi figures for the 3 ¾-inch Vintage Collection in celebration of the movie’s upcoming 40th anniversary: Nikto (Skiff Guard), Kithaba (Skiff Guard), Wooof, and Saelt Maere (AKA Yak Face).

A new Speeder Bike and Scout Trooper boxed set is also joining The Vintage Collection.

The last figure revealed for The Vintage Collection was Paz Vizsla, AKA the Heavy Mandalorian, from the live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Then two “Gaming Greats” characters from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic were revealed for The Black Series: Bastila Shan and the villainous Darth Malak.

From the world of Lucasfilm Publishing, The Black Series will also be getting action figures of Scar Trooper Mic, Doctor Aphra with a new sculpted overcoat and scarf, and (perhaps most exciting) Mara Jade from Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire trilogy and other Legends materials.

Pipeline reveals for The Vintage Collection included Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nunb from Return of the Jedi and Cad Bane from The Book of Boba Fett. The Black Series pipeline reveals were Ahsoka Tano in her early Padawan outfit, a MagnaGuard, and a Phase 2 Clone Trooper (all from The Clone Wars) plus Omega from season 2 of The Bad Batch.

Many of the above-listed toys will become available for pre-order this coming Tuesday, November 1st at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.