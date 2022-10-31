Photos: Super Nintendo World Construction Update at Universal Studios Hollywood

Believe it or not, we’re only a few months away from the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Let’s take a look at the latest construction update for the immersive new area.
An overview of Super Nintendo World from the Starway. The brand new area is immediately visible as guests head down to the Lower Lot.
What could be one entrance or exit to the area between Jurassic Cafe and the Character Shop.
The Super Nintendo World marquee has been installed at the main entrance to the land next to Transformers: The Ride.
Back overhead, looking at Bowser’s Castle, which will be the entrance to the area’s only attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.
Much of the area will feature interactive and moving elements and characters.
At the main entrance, guests will enter through a pipe into Super Nintendo World.
About Super Nintendo World:
- The highly-anticipated opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood represents the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States, designed to transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.
- When Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge opens in Super Nintendo World in early 2023, guests and fans will find themselves immersed in one of the world’s largest, most interactive rides they have ever experienced. It seamlessly fuses augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track to debut a ride that’s unparalleled anywhere within the theme park industry.
