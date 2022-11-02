Grow Your Loungefly Collection with New Disney and Star Wars Accessories at Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans several delightful Disney designs coming soon that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

With fall in full swing, isn’t it time for a Loungefly shopping spree? A new wave of bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth Star Wars, Cinderella , Winnie the Pooh and more.

, Winnie the Pooh and more. Mini backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags, keychains, lanyards and even pins are included in this latest drop of collectibles that are available for pre-order.

Winnie the Pooh Piglet Cupcake Key Chain

Whether you’re giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just want to treat yourself to something fun, there’s something here that will speak to every Disney fan. The new assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $10-$90 and items are expected to ship in November 2022. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

We all have a favorite Disney movie scene and Loungefly seems to be on the same page as their latest trend is putting those moments on bags and wallets. Love when Belle and Beast are in the library? How about Obi-Wan and Darth Vader’s first on screen duel?

Beauty and the Beast Library Scene Mini-Backpack

Star Wars: A New Hope Final Frames Mini-Backpack

Or what about Mulan sharing a tender moment with her father? These are just some of the moments you can carry with you on your favorite fashion accessory!

Mulan Movie Scene Crossbody Purse

Earlier this week we had the honor to share an exclusive reveal of the new Cinderella Collection inspired by the mice and the dress they made for “Cinderelly.” We’re particularly fond of the new Crossbody—with a beaded handle—and a card holder featuring one of the seamstresses.

Cinderella Gus Gus and Jack Bead Handle Crossbody Purse

Cinderella Mouse Thread Spool Cardholder

Oh and there’s also a mini backpack!

Cinderella Gus Gus and Jack in Teacup Mini-Backpack

Winnie the Pooh and friends have a sweet tooth and so do we! Similar to the new line of Disney Munchlings, this collection of pins, keychains and an mini backpack gives popular desserts a little flair from the Hundred Acre Wood gang.

Winnie the Pooh Sweets Blind-Box Pins Single Pin

Winnie the Pooh Ice Cream Key Chain

Winnie the Pooh Sweets Poohnut Pocket Mini-Backpack

As for characters we don’t see as often, Loungefly is shining the spotlight on The Aristocats and the crew from Up as they stroll through the jungle!

The Aristocats Marie Walking Mini-Backpack

The Aristocats Poster Passport Crossbody Bag

UP Jungle Stroll Mini-Backpack