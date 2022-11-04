Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Fam Dress as “The Proud Family” in Instagram Post

Beyoncé Carter-Knowles and her family dressed up as The Proud Family, sharing the image on her Instagram.
- Beyoncé Carter-Knowles, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter proved themselves to be a family like no other with a family photo dressed as The Proud Family.
- The hit Disney Channel series was recently rebooted as The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+, with Season 2 launching in February.
- Destiny’s Child performed the show’s original theme song with Solange, giving Beyoncé a deep family connection to the series.
- In the photo, Beyoncé appears to be doing double duty as both Suga Mama and Trudy.
- Jay-Z is portraying Oscar Proud, 10-year-old Blue Ivy is Penny, and twins Rumi and Sir are twins CeCe and BeBe.
- It’s unclear if the family dressed as The Proud Family for Halloween or just for fun, as the photo was shared on Instagram on November 3rd.
- The Proud Family co-creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar shared the following quote via Disney Branded Television PR’s twitter account: “This is ALL up in our minds! We’re in awe, and humbled by the Carter-Knowles family’s longtime support of The Proud Family.”
