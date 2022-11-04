Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Fam Dress as “The Proud Family” in Instagram Post

Beyoncé Carter-Knowles and her family dressed up as The Proud Family, sharing the image on her Instagram.

What’s Happening:

Beyoncé Carter-Knowles, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter proved themselves to be a family like no other with a family photo dressed as The Proud Family .

. The hit Disney Channel The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+

on Destiny’s Child performed the show’s original theme song with Solange, giving Beyoncé a deep family connection to the series.

In the photo, Beyoncé appears to be doing double duty as both Suga Mama and Trudy.

Jay-Z is portraying Oscar Proud, 10-year-old Blue Ivy is Penny, and twins Rumi and Sir are twins CeCe and BeBe.

It’s unclear if the family dressed as The Proud Family for Halloween or just for fun, as the photo was shared on Instagram on November 3rd.

The Proud Family co-creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar shared the following quote via Disney Branded Television PR's twitter account