Christmas 2022: Bring on the Merry with Holly Jolly Starbucks Tumblers from shopDisney

From shopping and dining to family fun events, everywhere you visit the focus has turned to the winter holidays. On shopDisney not only is the Holiday Shop open, but new Starbucks tumblers have arrived that will leave you feeling jolly.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Need help to get in the holiday mood? Why not try sipping on your favorite drink in a new Starbucks Tumbler?

These Christmasy styles—boasting red and green color blocking—are available now on shopDisney and make great gifts or the perfect little splurge for you.

For added fun, this feel-good geometric design includes Mickey Mouse with the logo for the Happiest and The Most Magical Place on Earth. That’s right, you can rep your favorite resort—Disneyland or Walt Disney World—while spreading holiday cheer.

Both versions of the Starbucks Christmas Tumblers sell for $49.99 and are available now on shopDisney

at checkout! But hurry, the sale is only good through Sunday, November 6th! Links to the individual tumblers can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Good to Know:

Disney’s Starbucks tumblers are designed for cold beverages.

Double-walled plastic

Mickey Mouse with a Resort logo on one side and the Starbucks logo on the other

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

9'' H x 4'' Diameter (11'' H with straw)

Holds 24 oz

