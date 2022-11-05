Disney Parks To Introduce Musical Popcorn Bucket Next Week

Right after the popular Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket release, Disney Parks is ready to introduce guests to yet another popcorn bucket, this one more festive for the holiday season and it’s musical too!

What’s Happening:

On the heels of one major Popcorn Bucket release featuring the Disney Parks Icon, Mr. Toad,

Starting November 11th, guests will be able to find this new popcorn bucket at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

The bucket is more traditional, in the sense that it’s actually a bucket, and not in a more sculptural piece like the aforementioned Mr. Toad bucket which looks like his motorcar, or the ultra-popular Figment bucket that was released earlier this year shaped like the impish dragon’s head.

However, this bucket also serves as a music box, with wind-up knob and holiday music playing as the art around the bucket rotates.

The rotating art also features the classic Disney characters, like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Pluto, Chip & Dale, and others.

Disney Parks has not released what specific locations the bucket will be available at either destination, nor have they released how much the new bucket will be selling for.