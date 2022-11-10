Marvel Shares Teases for “Timeless” One-Shot Coming in December

“Timeless #1,” the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe, is set to return for a second year and Marvel has shared some interesting teases for the upcoming comic.

Last year’s installment was a must-have for fans and received a much-demanded second printing. This year’s “Timeless” promises to be even more shocking with mysterious teases, exciting first appearances, and, at its core, a dramatic high-stakes journey for Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Comics superstar Jed MacKay will once again pen this thrilling adventure through Marvel space and time alongside a trio of blockbuster talent: Salvador Larroca, Greg Land and Patch Zircher.

Laying the groundwork for 2023’s biggest developments, including what’s to come for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the wake of “Avengers Assemble,” “Timeless #1″ will be an epic giant-sized comic that fans dare not miss.

Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe’s future!

On December 28, Kang witnesses a shocking look at the Marvel Universe to come in “Timeless #1!”

Check out new teasers for the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for the biggest upcoming Marvel Comics stories in 2023.

