“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Double-Sided Character Posters Available at AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters and AMC Theatres has a special souvenir for Marvel fans. Moviegoers can collect three new double-sided character posters when the see then new film.

Starting November 16, Marvel fans can take advantage of Wakanda Wednesdays and receive a complimentary double-sided collectible poster when they see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in IMAX.

in IMAX. A new poster design will be released each Wednesday from November 16 – November 30.

The posters feature: Shuri and Namor – available November 16 Ramonda and Nakia – available November 23 M’Baku and Okoye – available November 30



About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: