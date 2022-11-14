“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Double-Sided Character Posters Available at AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters and AMC Theatres has a special souvenir for Marvel fans. Moviegoers can collect three new double-sided character posters when the see then new film.
- Starting November 16, Marvel fans can take advantage of Wakanda Wednesdays and receive a complimentary double-sided collectible poster when they see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in IMAX.
- A new poster design will be released each Wednesday from November 16 – November 30.
- The posters feature:
- Shuri and Namor – available November 16
- Ramonda and Nakia – available November 23
- M’Baku and Okoye – available November 30
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.
- Check out Mack’s review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here.