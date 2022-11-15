Grow Your Marvel Collection with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Dolls from shopDisney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just closed out its fourth Phase with the long awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While fans are still flocking to the theaters to see the film, new merchandise is rolling in on shopDisney as a trio of fashion dolls arrives in time for holiday shopping.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Young fans and Marvel Black Panther movie.

movie. Three character dolls dressed in outfits from the film are perfect for play or display and will help to round out your Marvel collection.

World of EPI’s Nakia and Okoye dolls first debuted at Target

There’s also a shopDisney Black Panther Special Edition doll who is dressed in a black and gold Black Panther suit.

This doll comes with a masked head (as seen below) as well as an alternate human head revealing the identity of the Black Panther! For those hoping to avoid spoilers, we won’t unveil the surprise, but please note visiting the listing on shopDisney will show who is behind the mask.

Nakia and Okoye dolls are available now on shopDisney while the Black Panther doll is available for pre-order

while the Black Panther doll is Each doll sells for $49.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

World of EPI Fresh Fierce Collection

Nakia Doll by World of EPI – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Certificate of Authenticity

Includes fabric bodysuit, Wakandan ring blades and display stand

Dreadlock hairstyle

Multiple points of articulation

Ages 6+

PVC / BOM / ABS / POM / polyester

11 1/2''

Okoye Doll by World of EPI – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Certificate of Authenticity

Includes fabric bodysuit and skirt, Wakandan spear and display stand

Multiple points of articulation

Ages 6+

PVC / BOM / ABS / POM / polyester

11 1/2'' H

Special Edition Doll – shopDisney

**Spoiler Warning: Following the link to this listing will reveal the character dressed as Black Panther.**

Black Panther Special Edition Doll – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Includes Black Panther helmet, alternate face head, fabric bodysuit with plastic talons, arm cuffs and shoes

Multiple points of articulation

Black Panther suit with molded talon necklace and gauntlets

Ages 3+

PVC / ABS / nylon / polyester / PP

Doll: 9'' H

If you’re looking for more Black Panther fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tag!