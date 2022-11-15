Grow Your Marvel Collection with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Dolls from shopDisney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just closed out its fourth Phase with the long awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While fans are still flocking to the theaters to see the film, new merchandise is rolling in on shopDisney as a trio of fashion dolls arrives in time for holiday shopping.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Young fans and Marvel collectors will love the new assortment of fashion dolls that have arrived on shopDisney inspired by the Black Panther movie.
- Three character dolls dressed in outfits from the film are perfect for play or display and will help to round out your Marvel collection.
- World of EPI’s Nakia and Okoye dolls first debuted at Target, but have since found an additional home on shopDisney. Both come dressed in battle gear and are equipped with accessories like ring blades and a spear.
- There’s also a shopDisney Black Panther Special Edition doll who is dressed in a black and gold Black Panther suit.
- This doll comes with a masked head (as seen below) as well as an alternate human head revealing the identity of the Black Panther! For those hoping to avoid spoilers, we won’t unveil the surprise, but please note visiting the listing on shopDisney will show who is behind the mask.
- Nakia and Okoye dolls are available now on shopDisney while the Black Panther doll is available for pre-order and is expected to ship at the end of February 2023.
- Each doll sells for $49.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
World of EPI Fresh Fierce Collection
Nakia Doll by World of EPI – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Includes fabric bodysuit, Wakandan ring blades and display stand
- Dreadlock hairstyle
- Multiple points of articulation
- Ages 6+
- PVC / BOM / ABS / POM / polyester
- 11 1/2''
Okoye Doll by World of EPI – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Includes fabric bodysuit and skirt, Wakandan spear and display stand
- Multiple points of articulation
- Ages 6+
- PVC / BOM / ABS / POM / polyester
- 11 1/2'' H
Special Edition Doll – shopDisney
**Spoiler Warning: Following the link to this listing will reveal the character dressed as Black Panther.**
Black Panther Special Edition Doll – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Includes Black Panther helmet, alternate face head, fabric bodysuit with plastic talons, arm cuffs and shoes
- Multiple points of articulation
- Black Panther suit with molded talon necklace and gauntlets
- Ages 3+
- PVC / ABS / nylon / polyester / PP
- Doll: 9'' H
If you’re looking for more Black Panther fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tag!